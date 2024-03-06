Will Work For People If Given Opportunity, Says Ajit Pawar's Wife

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday said in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency that both of them will work for resolving people's problems "if given the opportunity".

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar would be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati against incumbent MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

"I give you assurance that if you give the opportunity, we both (she and Ajit Pawar) will work for resolving your issues," Sunetra Pawar said while chatting with locals at Shelgaon village in Indapur tehsil of Pune district.

Until now, "Dada" (as Ajit Pawar is called by his supporters) was working for them, and "my role will be to convey (people's concerns) to him," she said.

Speaking at a women' program in Indapur, she highlighted developmental works carried out by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government.

When they got married, her husband was a farmer and he remains a farmer, but now he is also a "farmer politician", Ms Pawar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)