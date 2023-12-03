'We Will Win More Than 400 Seats In Lok Sabha Polls': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla by a margin of 57,939 votes

After the BJP emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that BJP is set to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, adding that his assessment is based on ground realities.

"It is clearly visible that there is no leader in comparison to PM Modi. There is no leader as trustworthy as PM Modi. We will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. I am not an Astrologer and my estimate is based on the ground reality," Mr Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency, Narendra Singh Tomar, said on Sunday that the people of Madhya Pradesh have given "historic" support to the BJP.

"People have given historic support to the BJP in this election. The BJP will ensure that the next government works according to the interests of the people. BJP has its own procedures and the face of the Chief Minister will be decided after that," Mr Tomar said while speaking to reporters.

Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also won from the Budhni constituency.

BJP has registered a comprehensive victory in Madhya Pradesh. The party won 162 seats and is currently leading on 1 seat in a 230-member House. Congress came a distant second after winning 65 seats and is leading on 1 seat.

