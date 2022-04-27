'Will Take Action On Some Of Prashant Kishor's Proposals': P Chidambaram

The Congress did not ask Prashant Kishor the reason for his decision, P Chidambaram said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said today the party had not questioned election strategist Prahsant Kishor on the reason for his refusal to accept the offer to join as part of its "Empowered Action Group". But he said the deal of IPAC, the organisation Mr Kishore founded, with Telangana Rashtra Samithi was not a factor for the Congress, since the offer was made on Monday -- a day after the deal. He also praised the strategist's data collection and said the party might "take action on some of the proposals".

After months of negotiations and speculation about Congress acceptance of his offer to rejuvenate the party as part of it, Mr Kishor had turned down the party proposal to join its "Empowered Action Group" yesterday. His parting shot was a pointed remark about the party needing the "collective will" to fix its problems.

"He has impressive data, collected over several months. His analysis of data was impressive. We intend to take action on some of the proposals," Mr Chidambaram told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Mr Kishor, he said had presented "very impressive data" about "elections, voting patterns - by segment, by demographics and candidates". "I don't think that the party has that kind of data in an understandable or retrievable form," Mr Chidambaram told NDTV.

Sources close to Prashant Kishor and the Congress had indicated that the party was unwilling to commit to the sweeping reforms he suggested, which would have taken a chunk of veterans out of their comfort zones.

From the Congress, there were broad hints about Mr Kishor's lack of ideological commitment -- which included dissociation from other parties -- and unpredictability.

Maintaining that the party did not ask Mr Kishor the reason for his decision, Mr Chidambaram said the election strategist perhaps wanted to "retain his position as consultant advisor".

"He is perhaps advising TRS, TMC and Jagan Reddy. He probably wants to retain his role as an advisor to these parties… He has to work out what his relation with IPAC is after he had accepted Congress's offer," he said.

Admitting that leadership is an issue, though not flagged by Mr Kishor in his presentation, Mr Chidambaram, however, said it is being "blown out of proportion". The matter, he said, would be resolved with the internal elections by the end of August.

Meanwhile, he said the party should ready itself for the next round of state elections. "It would too late by August. We have to get the party ready now - in terms of communication, in terms of election management, organization," he added.