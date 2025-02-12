"Will Stay Away From Politics Lifelong": Chiranjeevi Puts Rumours To Rest

Megastar Chiranjeevi has clarified that though he has been seeing hobnobbing with powerful politicians in recent past, he is not returning to politics.

"I will stay away from politics life-long. I will stay closely connected with films. Some people are having doubts whether I will return to politics, am I getting closer to politicians? Are they trying to get close to him? No need for any doubt. Except with the intent of service, am not in it. There is Pawan Kalyan to fulfill my vision and mission in politics, and to serve the people," the megastar said.

Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan is Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister. The siblings are close. Chiranjeevi has also been seen in public functions meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After launching his Praja Rajyam Party in 2008 and getting 16 per cent vote-share and 18 assembly seats in 2009, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Congress and eventually quit politics.

At the same event, his public comments about wanting a grandson have sparked fresh controversy.

"When I go home, surrounded by my grand-daughters, I feel like the warden of a ladies' hostel. I tell Charan, this time have a boy to continue our legacy. But I am afraid it may be a girl again. Lovely children," Chiranjeevi said, referring to his grand-daughters.

The light-hearted comment at the pre-release event of a film "Brahma Anandam" has been seen by critics as sexist and patriarchal. Many even said he had not wanted to have a granddaughter.

Chiranjeevi has stayed mostly away from any controversy, always coming across as a family man, as a most loving son to his mother, a devoted husband to his wife Surekha, and playing the father-like figure to his younger brother Pawan Kalyan.

He in fact vocally supported Actor Trisha and condemned sexist remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan in November 2023.