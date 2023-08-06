Will Spread Awareness About Importance Of Reading: PM Modi On 'Festival Of Libraries'

PM Modi expressed happiness over the inauguration of Festival of Libraries 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 'Festival of Libraries' being organised here, saying such efforts will spread awareness about the importance of reading, particularly among the youth.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation on the inauguration of the 'Festival of Libraries 2023' by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

Here's the tweet:

Such efforts will spread awareness on the importance of reading, particularly among the youth. Good to see the emphasis on improving infrastructure in our libraries and boosting creative writing. https://t.co/43MXiqNmVm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2023

