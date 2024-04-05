'Will Spoil Atmosphere': Rape Survivor Stopped From Taking Class 12 Boards

The girl has filed a complaint with the child welfare commission. (Representative)

A class 12 student in Rajasthan has alleged that her school did not let her appear for board examinations as she had been gang-raped last year. The student, in her complaint, alleged that the school officials told her that the "atmosphere would be spoiled" if she appeared for the exam.

The private school in Ajmer though claims they did not give an admit card to the student as she had not attended classes for 4 months.

The matter came to light when the student approached a teacher at another school, who advised her to call the child helpline number. Ajmer's Child Welfare Commission (CWC) has filed a case and will take necessary action after the investigation.

CWC chairperson Anjali Sharma said she had spoken to the student about the entire incident. She said that while the investigation is on, their priority is to ensure that the girl can take the exams she missed in March.

The student was raped by her uncle and two other men in October last year. She told Anjali Sharma that the school had then suggested that she study from home as her coming to school could "spoil the atmosphere". She agreed and had been preparing for her board exams at home.

When she went to collect her admit card, she was told that she was no longer a student of the school. She then realised that the school had barred her from entering immediately after her rape as the parents of other students objected to her presence.

"When I spoke to the girl, she told me that she was dejected as she is a bright student. She had scored 79% in her class 10 board exams," Anjali Sharma told NDTV.

"The girl could have done well if she had appeared for her 12th boards, but she may lose a year due to the school's negligence," she added.