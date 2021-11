'Will Seek Report': Amit Shah To Trinamool On Tripura 'Police Brutality'

Earlier today, a total of 16 Trinamool MPs protested outside the Ministry of Home Affairs

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over alleged police brutality in Tripura on Monday afternoon.

After the meeting, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Mr Shah has told the party delegation that he will seek a report from the state government.

"We told him in detail how leaders were arrested and MPs were beaten up. He (Amit Shah) said he spoke to Tripura CM over the phone yesterday and will seek a report from the state," Mr Banerjee told ANI.

Earlier today, a total of 16 Trinamool MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

