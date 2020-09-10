Will Rhea Chakraborty Get Bail? Court Decision Soon

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Monday on charges of buying drugs.

The bail request of actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will heard by a court in Mumbai today. The court will also decide on her brother Showik, who was also arrested for similar charges.

Rhea Chakraborty was yesterday moved to Byculla Jail, the only prison for women in Mumbai. Her earlier bail request was rejected by a magistrate who sent her to jail till September 22.

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde says in a new petition that she has "not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case".

The 28-year-old actor was arrested on Monday on charges of buying drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a young movie star whose death on June 14 is being investigated by various agencies including the CBI. She faces charges that could lead to up to 10 years in jail.

A drugs twist emerged in the case when the Enforcement Directorate, in its investigations into alleged financial crimes, found WhatsApp chats on Rhea Chakraborty's phone revolving around the buying or arranging of drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are accused of arranging drugs with help from Sushant Singh Rajput's employees Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were allegedly in touch with drug dealers.

Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment," the Narcotics Control Bureau said in its court documents.

"It is also clear from the statement that Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purpose," the anti-drugs agency said.

Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were also arrested, reportedly said they used to procure and receive drugs "for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput".

The agency also said the drug deliveries would be received by Sushant Singh Rajput's aides and sometimes the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed from Rhea Chakraborty.

Several prominent members of the film fraternity have come out in Rhea Chakraborty's support on social media in a counterweight to a large section that has targeted her over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, including his family.



