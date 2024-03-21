'Will Remain A Sevak Till Last Breath Of My Life': Jyotiraditya Scindia

"My resolution is toward the people of Guna Shivpuri and Ashoknagar," he said (File)

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that his resolution is towards the people of Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar and he has tried to serve people for the last 20 years.

The Union Minister made the remark while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday.

"Every political party takes their decisions. My resolution is toward the people of Guna Shivpuri and Ashoknagar. I have tried to serve the people of the entire area for the last 20 years. In the coming time too, going forward with their blessings I will continue to do so," Mr Scindia said.

The Union Minister further said that he is on the path of public service. In the political environment, when elections come, it becomes their religion to take people's blessings, and win people's trust, by fully engaging in the elections. There will be no shortcoming in it nor will there be any shortcomings in development from his side.

"The Scindia family has always thought of standing with the people of the entire division in times of distress. I was a sevak, I am a sevak and will remain a sevak till the last breath of my life," he added.

"It is not only my responsibility but my duty to carry out development and progress of the region on the basis of a family spirit. Just as my mother and my father had taken a pledge to serve the public, similarly I had also taken a pledge to serve 20-22 years ago and will fulfil it till the last moment of my life," he added.

Scinida is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Guna parliamentary seat. The election will be held here in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.

