'Will Reach Out To...': Meghalaya Chief Minister Amid Fresh Violence In Manipur

Meghalaya CM expressed concerned over fresh violence in imphal.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said his party will reach out to more and more people across different communities for peace to prevail in Manipur a day after Imphal witnessed a fresh round of violence.

"Today our party took a resolution and we have resolved that peace should prevail in Manipur. We will reach out to more and more people across different communities and regions so that we can bring peace back to Manipur," Meghalaya CM and NPP chief Conrad Sagma told reporters earlier on Monday.

After Manipur capital, Imphal witnessed a fresh round of violence and arson with a group of people setting a few houses on fire on Sunday night, Chief Minister N Biren said that action has been taken against those involved in the incidents and the government had been taking up all measures to restore peace and harmony in the State.

He further said that the government had decided to propose to the Central Government for sending in 20 more companies of security forces.

On Sunday night, there was violence in one area of Imphal West district where three persons were injured when miscreants shot at them.

"The situation in the state is returning to normal. Other than some small incidents happening at different places, timely intervention by security forces and cooperation from the public had made it possible for the state to return to normalcy gradually," he said.

Stating that the Government had been putting all efforts to secure the safety of the people, he appreciated all the security forces deployed in the State for their contribution to restoring peace and tranquillity.

After the firing incident at Moidangpok village (Sunday) that led to the injury of three villagers, the CM informed that security personnel conducted a search operation the whole night.

"One person had been arrested along with a shotgun," he informed.

Regarding the incident that happened on Monday at New Lambulane, he informed that three persons were arrested along with two licensed guns.

CM Biren further appealed to the public to refrain from mob violence, adding that action would be initiated, as per law, against all those persons who instigated or caused violent activities, regardless of the community they belong to.

He also urged the public to inform the concerned authority, if they saw any wrong activities being carried out so that swift action could be taken up to control it.

