Will Raj Thackeray And Uddhav Thackeray Bury The Hatchet? Explained

Over the weekend, one of the post discussed political rejigs in the state gained prominence. Political circles were abuzz about whether warring cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will set their differences aside. Raj Thackeray had quit Shiv Sena, the party founded by uncle Balasaheb Thackeray, over differences with his cousin in 2006 and formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS. Experts have weighed in on this development, but they agree that after years of bitterness, coming together will not be easy.

"Many Shiv Sainiks for years have wished from the heart that Raj and Uddhav Thackeray come together. But they have not. On one occasion, Balasaheb Thackeray publicly said he was aware that they have differences of opinion but in the end Raj and Uddhav will come together. But this is not a matter of wishful thinking. The two of them have to decide and keep aside the distance they have created," senior journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar told NDTV.

"The impression they have of each other which they have created, they will have to change it. Raj Thackeray at one point was a very good friend of mine. I was in very close contact with Uddhav Thackeray even though I was opposed to Shiv Sena ideology at the time. In spite of that, we had a close relation. Balasaheb also knew of differences of opinion but despite that we had a cordial relation. Some of these differences (between Raj and Uddhav) are not ideological but personal," Ketkar added.



Interview Set Off The Buzz



It began with an interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in which Raj Thackeray said Maharashtra was much bigger than the differences between him and his cousin.

"For the existence of Maharashtra, for the existence of the people of Maharashtra these differences have no meaning. So, I don't think coming together and being together is not a very difficult thing. The issue is only intention. This is not about only my intention and nether is it about my own interest. I think we have to look at the larger picture," Raj Thackeray said.

"I have no trouble working with Uddhav but does the person in front of me want to work with me?" he had added.

This became a talking point.

How Uddhav Thackeray Responded To The Comment

Uddhav Thackeray's response set off further speculation with some even going as far as to say that the reunion could happen very soon.

However, it far more complex than that.

Uddhav Thackeray said he is open to this reunion but set a condition. "We cannot keep switching sides where we are supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again. Anyone who acts against Maharashtra's interests -- I will not welcome them, invite them home, or sit with them. Let this be clear first." he said at an event.

The Sena (UBT) chief was referring to Raj Thackeray's political allegiance and his shifting stance on the BJP, including his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 general election.



Why The Cousins Parted In 2006



In 2003, Uddhav Thackeray was named the Shiv Sena's working president. While Raj Thackeray had been around longer and was expected to be his uncle's political heir by a section of the Shiv Sena, some saw the decision as Bal Thackeray favouring his son over his nephew. It was Raj Thackeray who was chosen to make the announcement at that time. Two years later, Raj Thackeray announced he was quitting the party.

"All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation," he said. He added that some people were whispering in the ears of Bal Thackeray and added that his uncle would always be like a God for him. In 2006, Raj Thackeray launched the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.



Relations Between The Cousins

In times of crisis, especially within the family, the cousins have been seen together and that has often led to speculation. Whether it was Uddhav Thackeray's heart attack in 2012 or Balasaheb Thackeray's death in the same year, the cousins came together on both occasions and that has led many to believe that no matter how deep the mistrust was, there was always room for making up.

Images of the two cousins at major events have also contributed to the sentiment. In 2019, Raj Thackeray attended Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony with his family after Uddhav Thackeray personally called and invited him. Raj Thackeray received support from Uddhav Thackeray when he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. "I do not expect any solid outcome from the inquiry," Uddhav Thackeray had said.

The Next Generation And The 2024 Election



While Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya is seen as a young politician who represents the voice and aspirations of the youth, Raj Thackeray's son Amit's entry into politics did not go well. Amit Thackeray contested unsuccessfully in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Mahim seat which the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant won. The runner up was from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

During Aaditya Thackeray's debut in 2029 the MNS did not field a candidate in Worli but in 2024 the MNS fielded Sandeep Deshpande against him in Worli in three-way contest, with Milind Deora contesting on behalf of the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Efforts to get the Shinde Sena candidate in Mahim, Sada Sarvankar, to opt out did not materialise. Perhaps the results of this election show that helping out each other delivers better results than depending on others.



Raj Thackeray's Meeting With Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde recently met Raj Thackeray, who made it clear that after leaving the Shiv Sena he would not work under anyone else, cutting down on the possibility of the two coming together. The Sena brand of politics has a built-in system of a Thackeray at the helm. Would Eknath Shinde surrender his leading role to facilitate Raj Thackeray to be face of the alliance? Party insiders consider it unlikely.

Mr Shinde has built his brand after breaking away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Taking a backseat and putting Raj Thackeray at the helm would mean all that effort would go in vain.

While electoral mathematics dictate both the MNS and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde would be well served by coming together, sentimentally and looking at the "larger picture" indicate a Raj-Uddhav reunion could mean better a future.



What Does The BJP Think?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?"

Mr Fadnavis' ally and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose mutiny that split Shiv Sena, was annoyed when a reporter sought his response on the Thackerays' patch-up plans. "Talk about work," he said.

Both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have suffered setbacks in politics and politically the two leaders would be considering the pros and cons of coming together politically and electorally as they make statements about a reunion.

The BJP will be watching this space closely as consolidation in the Opposition camp would mean added worries for the BJP which has focussed on building its own organisation in the state to fight elections independently and win on its own strength.