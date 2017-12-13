Will Quit Rajya Sabha In Three Days: JD-U's Kerala Leader

Senior Janata Dal-United leader and Rajya Sabha member M.P. Veerendra Kumar on Wednesday said he will quit as house member in three days."In three days, I will quit as Rajya Sabha member. In no way can I be a part of the Sangh Parivar agenda. After I quit the Rajya Sabha, I will hold discussions with (former party President) Sharad Yadav. I will address a state council meeting here again and decide on what needs to be done," the Rajya Sabha member said.Veerendra Kumar, 80, is a media baron and the JD-U's Kerala unit chief.In July, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state and decided to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Thereafter, Kumar had made it clear that he won't be part of the alliance with the BJP.Veerendra Kumar told the media after a JD-U state committee meeting in Delhi that he will leave for Delhi and that there is no change in his earlier decision to quit.Mr Kumar is an ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the coastal state last year.The JD-U does not have any member in the Kerala assembly.