'Will Put PM Photo, But...': Telangana's K Kavitha's Dig At Finance Minister

She accused the BJP of depriving the poor of their rights.

Telangana MLC K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, today hit out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who had recently courted controversy after asking for Narendra Modi's photo to be put up at ration shops.

"Sitharaman ji, if you want the Prime Minister's pictures to be put up, we will surely do so," she said, taking a swipe that her party would put PM Modi's pictures on things that have got costlier under the BJP's rule.

"We will put them up on gas cylinders, packets of urea, petrol and diesel stations, oil and daal packets. Wherever the costs are rising, we will put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said, accusing the BJP of depriving the poor of their rights.

Speaking at the Aasara scheme pension distribution ceremony, where she handed over pensions to beneficiaries under the KCR government's flagship scheme, she slammed the BJP government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the recent "photo-op" stir in Telangana.

"It is good that she came, we are happy to receive guests. But she went to a ration shop and picked a fight with the Collector about the Prime Minister's pictures not being put up," the TRS MLC said, claiming that Prime Ministers' pictures were never put up outside PDS shops.

"Not in Nehru's time, Manmohan Singh or even Vajpayee, no one has had their pictures put up," she added.

Ms Sitharaman had reprimanded a district collector for being unable to provide her an answer to what was the Centre and state's share in rice supplied through fair price shops.

During the inspection of a PDS ration shop in Birkoor, the Union Minister had also asked the District Collector why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing there.

The TRS had also recently tweeted a cheeky video - some LPG cylinders with the price and Prime Minister Modi's photo pasted on - in a not-so-indirect reference to rising prices.