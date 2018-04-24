Will Oppose Any Move To Acquire Land For Refinery, Says Uddhav Thackeray

There have been several protests against land acquisition for the project. And it seems to be snowballing into a major issue with the Shiv Sena, NCP, MNS and Congress opposed to the project.
The centre plans to set up a mega-refinery in Ratnagiri. The state government has promulgated an ordinance under the MIDC Act, 1960 to acquire land for the project. The Shiv Sena, which holds the industries portfolio, is opposed to the project and has announced cancellation of the project.
"Shiv Sena will not allow the land to be acquired for the project. We won't allow government to acquire even an inch of land," Uddhav Thackeray told supporters at a rally in Ratnagiri.
Flanked by Maharashtra's Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Mr Thackeray added, "We don't need to learn patriotism from Shah and (PM) Modi."
"The project will not happen here under any circumstances," Mr Desai added.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis snubbed his minister. "What the minister has said is his personal opinion. It's not the decision of the government. The government will take a decision based on national interest and Konkan region's interest," the chief minister said.
State-owned oil firms like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL and Saudi Aramco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and build an integrated refinery and petrochemical complex -- Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.
According to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the proposed Rs 3 trillion refinery, when completed, will be the largest single-location refinery complex in the world with a capacity of 60 million tonnes.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to visit the area next month.