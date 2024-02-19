'Will Not Relax Till Benefits Of Government Schemes Reach Everyone': PM Modi

PM Modi also launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Uttar Pradesh" program in Lucknow and said that his government will not relax until the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society.

Addressing the gathering in Lucknow, Prime Minister said, "We will not relax till benefits of government schemes reach everyone. Modi ki guarantee vehicle has reached almost all villages and cities. Modi's guarantee is that the government will not rest till every beneficiary gets what they deserve, be it pucca homes, electricity supply, gas connection or tap water."

Prime Minister underlined that today's development projects are not being assessed in terms of investment alone, but they present a holistic vision for a better future and a ray of hope for investors.

Recalling his recent visit to UAE and Qatar, the Prime Minister noted the unprecedented positivity towards India all around the globe and said that every nation feels assurance and trust in India's growth story.

"Even though 'Modi ki guarantee' is being widely discussed around the country today, the world is seeing India as a guarantee for better returns," the Prime Minister said.

Reaffirming the belief of investors, the Prime Minister said that India has broken the trend of governments drifting away from investments when elections are knocking on the doors.

"Investors around the globe trust the government's policies and stability," the Prime Minister remarked, noting the emergence of a similar trend in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees," the Prime Minister said, expressing delight with the state's progress since he is also a Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

Speaking about the development projects of today, the Prime Minister said that it will change the face of Uttar Pradesh, and congratulated the investors as well as the youth.

On the occasion, PM Modi also launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crores at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 held in February 2023. The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing & Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education among others.

Noting the seven years of double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that in this period 'red carpet culture' has replaced 'red tape culture'. He said in the last 7 years crime decreased in UP and business culture flourished.

"In the last 7 years an atmosphere of business, development and trust has developed in Uttar Pradesh," the Prime Minister said.

The double-engine government has proven the inevitability of change if there is a genuine desire for it, he added. He noted doubling of exports from the state during this period.

"Today, UP is a state with the maximum number of expressways, and international airports in the country. It is the state where the country's first rapid rail is running", said the Prime Minister pointing to the presence of a big chunk of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways in the state.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for new thinking and direction for Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister reiterated "Modi is looking after those who were ignored by all earlier".

Elaborating, the Prime Minister gave examples of Rs 10,000 crore worth of assistance to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme. He mentioned that beneficiaries of the scheme experienced 23,000 worth of extra annual income. He also informed that 75 percent beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi are from SC, ST, backward or tribal communities with half of them being women. "Earlier they had no guarantee for banks, today they have Modi's guarantee", he added. He said that this is the social justice of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohiya's dreams.

Speaking about the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, the Prime Minister stated that the policies and decisions of the double-engine government benefit both social justice and the economy. He also mentioned that more than 10 crore women have been associated with self-help groups and 1 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis so far. He also highlighted the government's resolve to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis which will strengthen the rural economy.

"UP has the potential to become India's largest tourism hub", the Prime Minister said, noting that every person in the country wants to visit Varanasi and Ayodhya today drawing lakhs of visitors and tourists. Due to this, the Prime Minister said, unprecedented opportunities are being created for small entrepreneurs, airline companies and hotel-restaurant owners here in UP.

PM Modi also touched upon UP's improved local, national and international connectivity and highlighted the recently initiated world's longest cruise service via Varanasi. He further added that Kumbh Mela is also going to be organized in 2025 making it very important for the state's economy. He said that a large number of jobs are going to be created here in the tourism and hospitality sector in the coming times.

Throwing light on India's focus on electric mobility and green energy, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's emphasis on making India a global hub in such technology and manufacturing. "Our effort is that every house and every family in the country should become a solar power generator," PM Modi said referring to the PM Suryaghar or Free Electricity Scheme where 300 units of electricity will be available free of cost and citizens will also be able to sell the excess electricity to the government.

Referring to the recent decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said "Honoring Chaudhary Saheb, the son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh, is an honor for crores of laboring farmers of the country." He also talked about the earlier discriminatory practices with regard to the conferment of state regards. He praised Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the small farmers and said, "We are empowering the country's farmers with the inspiration of Chaudhary Sahab."

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers in exploring new avenues in agriculture, stating, "We are assisting and encouraging farmers to take our country's agriculture on a new path." He emphasized the focus on natural farming and millets, citing the emergence of large-scale natural farming along the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, which not only benefits farmers but also helps preserve the purity of our sacred rivers.

PM also laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister also unveiled the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple. Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The program is being attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the land of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna is once again filled with devotion, emotion and spirituality today as the foundation stone of another significant pilgrimage is being laid.

PM Modi expressed gratitude at getting the opportunity in laying the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal and also expressed confidence that it will emerge as a new centre of India's spirituality. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to all citizens and pilgrims from around the world.

Mentioning the 18 year wait for the inauguration of the Dham, the Prime Minister said that it seems that there are many good works that have been left for him to accomplish. He said with the blessings of the people and the saints he will continue to clear unfinished tasks.

