Will Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Be Renamed Ahilyanagar? Devendra Fadnavis Says...

Devendra Fadnavis called the alliance of BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena "Hindutva" government (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar city to 'Ahilyanagar'.

Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and 'dharamashalas' (public rest houses), throughout India.

"If Rajamata Ahilyadevi Holkar weren't there, Kashi wouldn't have remained. If she wasn't there, we wouldn't have temples of Lord Shiva. That's why people want Ahmednagar renamed Ahilyanagar. I am also going to request Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the same," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a "Hindutva" government.

"We are the people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde's) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is 'mawala' (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar."

The Union home ministry in February approved a proposal by the Maharashtra government to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

