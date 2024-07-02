'Will Get To Bottom Of It': Yogi Adityanath On Hathras Stampede

Chief Minister Yogi told ANI that the police along with the state ministers are at the spot.

After 116 people lost their lives in a stampede incident at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unequivocally said that whether this is an accident or a conspiracy, the government will get to the bottom of it and will give appropriate punishment to the people responsible.

"PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families. The Government of India and the state government have also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the families of the seriously injured. The state government will get to the bottom of this entire incident, whether this is an accident or a conspiracy, we will get to the bottom of it," he said.

"Doing politics instead of expressing condolences on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The government is already sensitive in this matter and the government will get to the bottom of this matter and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible for this incident," he emphasized further.

Further, the UP Chief Minister said that a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

"The incident is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. Local organizers had organized a program of 'Bhole Baba'. After the program, when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, suddenly a crowd of devotees started going towards him to touch him and when the 'sevadars' stopped them, this accident happened there. To investigate this entire matter, we have formed a team under the chairmanship of Additional DG Agra and have asked them to give a detailed report," he said.

"Given the incident, the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state are camping there. Three ministers of the state government Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Sandeep Singh, Asim Arun, all three of them are at the spot," Yogi Adityanath added.

Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V informed that 116 people died in the incident.

"116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out," she said.

