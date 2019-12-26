Former BJP MP Savitribai Phule Quits Congress, Says Her Voice Not Heard

Former BJP leader Savitri Bai Phule joined the Congress before the national election

Savitri Bai Phule, a BJP leader who joined the Congress before the national election, quit the party on Thursday asserting her voice was not being heard. She vowed to form her own party, commenting that there was "no difference" between the BJP and the Congress.

"My voice is not being heard in Congress and hence I am resigning. I will form my own party," said Ms Phule. Showing her resignation letter, she said her new party would follow the motto of "Bahujan Hitaye, Bahujan Sukhaye" (for the benefit and happiness of the masses).

She blamed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as one of the reasons for her exit.

"When I pleaded to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to let me protest against the violation of the constitution and use of EVM (Electronic Voting Machines), she said that it was her government who had brought the idea of EVM and that I cannot protest against it," she claimed.

"Our constitution and reservation are in danger. I have always been protesting against the use of EVM machines. I believe that they should be replaced by paper ballots," she added.

At the same time, Ms Phule also blamed the RSS for creating inequality in society.

Ms Phule, who went from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party to the BJP, joined the Congress in March in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On December last year, Ms Phule had quit the BJP accusing of it "dividing the society and not doing enough on the issue of reservation". In 2014, she was elected as a BJP candidate from the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.