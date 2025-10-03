'Will Erase From Map, Won't Exercise Restraint': Army Chief Warns Pakistan

India has issued a fierce warning to Pakistan: stop supporting terrorism or lose your geographical presence. If Pakistan wants to retain its place on the map, it must stop state-sponsored terrorism, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said, warning the western neighbour known for its deep-state backing of terror masters.

Speaking at an Army post in Rajasthan's Anupgarh, General Dwivedi said the Indian forces won't show any restraint this time, hinting that a second version of 'Operation Sindoor' wouldn't be far away if Islamabad refuses to stop exporting terror.

"This time we will not maintain the restraint that we had in Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will do something that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to retain its place in geography or not. If Pakistan wants to retain its place in geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism," he said at an army post in Rajasthan.

He also asked the soldiers to stay prepared. "If God wills, you'll get an opportunity soon. All the best," the Chief of Army Staff said.

Gen Dwivedi's warning follows Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's remark earlier in the day that the Indian forces had downed four to five Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s, during Operation Sindoor in May.

The mega military operation was undertaken by India to give a fitting reply in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Nine terror camps were hit in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) by Indian forces using long-range precision weapons on May 7.

The attack on terror camps had brought the two countries to a near-war situation, during which the Indian air chief had claimed that Pakistan lost five of its fighter jets and a 'big bird', likely an airborne early warning and control aircraft.

A ceasefire followed on May 10 after the Pakistani commanders pleaded with their Indian counterparts to stop the offensive.

During Operation Sindoor, India resolved that no innocent lives would be harmed and no military targets would be destroyed, said the Army chief, adding that the focus was on eliminating terrorist hideouts, training centres and their masterminds.

He further said that India presented evidence to the world about the terrorist hideouts destroyed during Operation Sindoor. Had India not done so, Pakistan would have hidden the truth, he said.

The Army chief also honoured three officers for their exceptional work during Operation Sindoor. At the event, BSF 140th Battalion Commandant Prabhakar Singh, Rajputana Rifles Major Ritesh Kumar, and Havildar Mohit Gaira received special recognition.