'Will Ensure Holistic Development Of State': New Rajasthan Chief Minister

After the first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, Bhajanlal Sharma, was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, he affirmed that his government will take forward the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

"I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas," Chief Minister designate said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP leader Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said that he is very happy and the name was proposed by Vasundhara Raje.

"I am very happy. He will take the state ahead. His name was proposed by Vasundhara ji and I forwarded the name...I am not in line for a ministerial post," he added.

Earlier today, BJP central observer for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh said that Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party.

"Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party. There will be two Deputy CMs- Diya Singh and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa. Vasudev Devnani to be the Speaker," Rajnath Singh said.

First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma won the Sanganer constituency with a margin of 48,081 votes.

He belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district Bharatpur and is considered to be enjoying strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed.

Bhajanlal Sharma is at present the BJP's state general secretary and holds a master's degree in political science.

He won the Sanganer assembly seat with an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

