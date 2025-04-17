"Will Discuss All Relevant Issues": Foreign Ministry On JD Vance's India Visit

All relevant issues between India and the United States will be discussed during the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

During the weekly media briefing, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Mr Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country ... obviously you will discuss all relevant issues..."

He added, "Of course our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of our human endeavour from part of our bilateral engagement ... so all these bilaterall issue will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties."

Mr Jaiswal also highlighted the ongoing discussions between India and the US regarding a potential trade agreement. "We are talking to the US side so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done," he said.

Sharing details of JD Vance's visit, Mr Jaiswal said, "We have provided you with information regarding JD Vance India's visit. His visit is scheduled from April 21-24 ..During his he will meet the PM Modi."

He also commented on the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran, calling them a welcome step toward peace. "We see the US-Iran talks as a positive development. We have always stood for Dialogue and diplomacy as a way forward on such issues," Mr Jaiswal said.

According to the MEA, US Vice President JD Vance will pay an official visit to India accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration.

This will be Vice President Vance's first visit to India. During the trip, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. He and his delegation will also have other official engagements in Delhi and are scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra before returning to Washington, DC, on April 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)