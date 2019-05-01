Will Continue Efforts To Bring Terror Groups To Justice: India On Masood Azhar Being Banned By UN

The UN Sanctions Committee today designated Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. (File)

India has welcomed the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, nearly a decade after it first pushed for banning the Pakistan-based terrorist by the world body.

The External Affairs Ministry said Masood Azhar's designation as a UN proscribed terrorist is a step in the right direction and that India will continue its efforts to bring terror groups and their leaders to justice.

The UN Sanctions Committee today designated Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him.

"The 1267 Sanctions Committee's decision to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, as a UN proscribed terrorist is a step in the right direction to demonstrate the international community's resolve to fight against terrorism and its enablers. We welcome the decision," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

France, the UK and the US had moved a fresh proposal to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in February in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The Jaish terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, China put a technical hold on the proposal, blocking it for the fourth time. The Chinese move was termed "disappointing" by India. On Wednesday, China lifted its hold from the proposal.

"This is in accordance with India's position and in line with the information that India has shared with the members of the Sanctions Committee regarding terrorist activities of Masood Azhar and the Jaish-e-Mohammed," Mr Kumar said.

"India will continue with its efforts through international forums to ensure that terrorist organisations and their leaders who cause harm to our citizens are brought to justice," he added.

A UNSC designation will subject Masood Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

