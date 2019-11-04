'Will Contest Again And Win,' Says Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal

Jaykumar Rawal said many BJP leaders, workers are angry since they lost by a thin margin

With the Shiv Sena being absolutely firm on its demand of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra, a BJP minister on Monday said some of his party leaders are willing for a re-election in the state.

The BJP leaders expressed this view during a review meeting held in Dhule district on Sunday, state Tourism and FDA Minister Jaykumar Rawal told a television channel.

"The party workers said senior leaders of the BJP should not have forged an alliance (with the Sena)...give us a chance again, we will contest again and win this time," said Mr Rawal, who is considered close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The meeting in Dhule was attended by several BJP leaders, workers and candidates who contested the recent assembly polls, he said.

"Many of them are angry as we could not contest in some seats due to pact with the Sena and lost by a thin margin in some segments," the minister said.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are caught in a stalemate over the chief ministerial position, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure.

Unlike the last Assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56.

The term of the existing 13th state Assembly ends on November 9.

