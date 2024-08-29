'Will Consider Court Case': Assam Opposition Party On Muslim Marriage Bill

AIUDF leaders meet Himanta Sarma with memorandum to protect section of Muslims in Upper Assam

Assam's main Opposition party the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) today said it will consider going to court against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government's decision to ensure mandatory registration of marriage and divorce of Muslims.

The Assam assembly earlier today passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, introduced by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan on Tuesday.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said they are not in agreement with the bill.

"There are a lot of loopholes which we have pointed out. We want amendments to be brought first. Though the Chief Minister has assured of amendments, the bill looks like an extension of the Special Marriage Act, which is not acceptable to us," Mr Islam said.

He said the Special Marriage Act is for any religion, while the Assam bill is only for Muslims, so both laws cannot be similar, he said, adding they will think about going to court.

The Opposition leaders walked out of the House while Mr Sarma was speaking on an amendment bill that aims to stop land encroachments around iconic structures in Assam.

The Opposition alleged the Chief Minister was trying to "belittle" one community on religious lines.

While replying to queries on the marriage bill earlier in the day, Mr Sarma said all earlier registrations of marriages conducted by kazis will remain valid and only new ones will come under the purview of the legislation.

"We are not interfering with the marriages solemnised by Islamic rituals under Muslim Personnel Law at all. Our only condition is that Islam prohibited marriages will not be registered," he said.

He said child marriage registration will be completely banned with the enactment of this new law. The bill will also prevent men from deserting their wives after marriage and strengthen the institution of marriage, he added.

Earlier, Muslim marriages were registered by kazis. However, this new bill will ensure that all marriages of the community will be registered with the government.