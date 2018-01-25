Will Be Happy If 'Padmaavat' Is Screened In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee "Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to maintain law and order. It is their duty. They can talk to them, they can convince them if anybody is around (to create trouble). I will be happy if the film 'Padmaavat' is screened here. Peace prevails in our state", she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said she will be happy if "Padmaavat" is screened in the state and appealed for peace.



She said that the Supreme Court has given its order (on the screening of the film) and "we must respect it".



"It is a film. The name of the film has also been changed. The states where trouble broke out are ruled by BJP," she told reporters at the state secretariat.



"Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to maintain law and order. It is their duty. They can talk to them, they can convince them if anybody is around (to create trouble). I will be happy if the film 'Padmaavat' is screened here. Peace prevails in our state", she said.



Ms Banerjee added that the BJP should control the organisations and ask them to abide by the court order.



