'Younger Generation Thinks Marriage Evil': Kerala High Court In Order Denying Divorce

Slamming "consumer culture of use and throw", the Kerala High Court, while rejecting a divorce plea, has made some sweeping observations, including one that says newer generations see marriage as "evil", and they want to avoid it to "enjoy free life". Live-in relationships are on the rise, it underlines, worrying for "the conscience of the society".

A Division Bench of Justices A Muhammed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas made the comments last week while rejecting a man's appeal for divorce over alleged "matrimonial cruelty". He was in High Court after a family court rejected his petition as the wife disputed his claims that she assaulted him.

"The wails and screams coming out of disturbed and destroyed families are liable to shake the conscience of the society as a whole," the High Court says in the order of August 24.

"When warring couples, deserted children and desperate divorcees occupy the majority of our population, no doubt it will adversely affect the tranquility of our social life, and our society will have a stunted growth," the order, authored by Justice Sophy Thomas, reads.

"Kerala, known as God's Own Country, was once famous for its well-knit family bondage. But the present trend, it seems to break the nuptial tie on flimsy or selfish reasons, or for extra-marital relationships, even unmindful of their children," it says.

And goes further, "Nowadays, the younger generation think that marriage is an evil that could be avoided to enjoy free life without any liabilities or obligations. They would expand the word 'WIFE' as 'Worry Invited For Ever' substituting the old concept of 'Wise Investment For Ever'."

"The consumer culture of 'use and throw' seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also. Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say good-bye when they fell apart," it adds.