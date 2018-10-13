Wife, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband In Uttar Pradesh

Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing the former's husband and burying the body in her home, police said today.

Superintendent of Police S Channapa said about three months ago Sunita, a resident of Shamsherpur village, lodged a missing person complaint at Kaant Police Station regarding the disappearance of her husband Suraj Singh, 25.

"We (Kaant Police) got information that the missing person was killed by his wife and the body was buried in the house itself. Sunita was in an affair with Hariom, who is from the same village. Suraj was against the relationship. Sunita and Hariom murdered Suraj, his body was found buried in the house," the SP said.

Both people were arrested today, and the body was sent for post-mortem, Mr Channapa said.