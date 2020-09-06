Widespread Rainfall Likely Over Peninsular India In Next 4-5 Days: Weather Office

The Monsoon Trough is feeble and lies north of its normal position, IMD said. (Representational)

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Peninsular India during the next four to five days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"A Low-Pressure Area lies over SE and adjoining EC Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during the next 2 days and weaken thereafter. An east-west shear zone runs roughly along 10degN across peninsular India. It is very likely to persist during next 4-5 days," IMD tweeted.

"Under its influence: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall & thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places also likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the same period," IMD added.

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra during next 12 hours.

"The Monsoon Trough is feeble and lies north of its normal position. The rainfall activity over northwest India is very likely to decrease with light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall the region on today, the 6 Sep and likely to decrease further during subsequent 4-5 days," IMD added.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in the adjoining areas of places in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to the weather forecasting agency.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Meham, Gohana, Jind, Panipat, Sonipat, Adampur (in Haryana), Churu, Sadulpur (in Rajasthan), Shamli, Baraut, Ganjdundwara, Badaun(in UP) and isolated places of North, North-West Delhi during next two hours," said IMD.