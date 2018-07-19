Wi-Fi Service Initiated In Rajya Sabha For Accesing Government Websites

The WiFi can only be used to browse government websites including those of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

The Rajya Sabha is now Wi-Fi enabled, offering law makers of the Upper House access to Internet for browsing government and Parliament websites, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said today Present rules allows MPs to carry mobile phones, laptops and tabs inside the Rajya Sabha chamber but the devices were not connected to the Parliament Wi-Fi.

Parliament Wi-Fi was available to members in lobbies and other parts of the Parliament House complex When the House met for the day, Mr Naidu said there have been demands from members to allow Wi-Fi connectivity inside the chamber.

"The Rajya Sabha chamber has now become Wi-Fi enabled," he said. The Wi-Fi, he said, can be used to browse only government websites including those of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on any mobile, laptop or tab inside the House.

The user name and password provided to members for accessing Parliament Wi-Fi in lobbies in other parts of the complex would run in the Rajya Sabha chamber as well, he said.

Parliament Wi-Fi can be used to access any website in the lobby or Parliament House complex as before, he said.