"Trump Feels Cheated That...": US Expert On India-US Tariff Row

US Strategic Affairs Expert Ashley J. Tellis said that US President Donald Trump feels "cheated" that he did not get the credit for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. In an interview to NDTV, Mr Tellis said that although there may have been policy disagreements related to India's purchase of Russian oil, there might have been a "deeper grievance".

Mr Tellis said, "I think he feels cheated that he did not get the credit that he believes is his due for having resolved the India-Pakistan crisis in May 2025, and my suspicion is Prime Minister Modi's call to him, to set the record right only inflamed the situation rather than resolving it."

"US President Trump feels cheated that he did not get the credit that he believes is his due for having resolved the India-Pakistan crisis in May 2025": US Strategic Affairs Expert Ashley J. Tellis

India and US ties had strained in recent weeks after the Trump administration imposed secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, and reportedly also over New Delhi denying his peacemaking role during their recent conflict with Pakistan.

The US tariffs on Indian exports now stand above 50 per cent. This is the highest tariff Mr Trump has imposed per his tariff list, apart from Brazil.

Mr Tellis stated that because of Mr Trump's "fundamental dissatisfaction" with India's belief that he did not play an outside role in bringing about peace to both nations, he has chosen to go after India.

China is the largest buyer of Russian oil. In 2024, China imported USD 62.6 billion worth of Russian oil, compared to India's USD 52.7 billion. Despite this, Mr Trump has focused his criticism on India, ignoring China's bigger role.

He also noted that Mr Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro has "damaged" the relationship further between New Delhi and Washington. Mr Tellis said, "He has put India in a position where it is now cavorting with some of America's enemies, because it has few other choices."

Since Mr Trump dropped his tariff bombshell, US government officials have spoken sharply of India continuing to buy crude oil from Russia, arguing it amounts to funding Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, a war Mr Trump has failed to end despite boasting last year he could do so within hours.

Calling India the "Maharaj" of tariffs, Mr Navarro, accused New Delhi of running a "profiteering scheme" by continuing to import Russian oil.

"Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India virtually bought no Russian oil...It was like almost one per cent of their need. The percentage has now gone up to 35 per cent...They don't need the oil. It's a refining profit-sharing scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. That's the reality of that," Mr Navarro said.

In a response, during his Moscow trip, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar replied to American officials' criticism of India's trade ties with Russia, and said the Indian government is "perplexed" by the US threats, as Washington itself had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.