'Why Would I Meet PM, Amit Shah At Night?' Farooq Abdullah On GN Azad's Claim

Mr Abdullah asked why the Democratic Progressive Azad Party was "defaming" him.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has reacted sharply to Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad's claims that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'secretly' at night.

Mr Abdullah said that he would meet the Prime Minister or the Home Minister during the day if he had to and asked why Mr Azad was "defaming" him.

"If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night? What is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah? When no one wanted to give him a Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him a Rajya Sabha seat, but today he is saying all this," the National Conference chief said.

"They want to malign my image and drag my name into every matter. He should reveal the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of the PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth," he added.

Clarifying his remarks, the DPAP president told ANI, "I never claimed that he (Farooq Abdullah) met him (PM Modi). I said that. through sources in Delhi, it has come to be known that he tries to meet the central leadership that too only at night. I never said that he met or got an appointment."

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah announced on Thursday that his party will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections alone, a decision that was seen as another setback for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on seat sharing, the National Conference chief said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, the National Conference will contest alone and there's no doubt about it."

The remarks were later clarified by Mr Abdullah's son, and National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah.