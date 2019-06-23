Why Villagers Announced Rs 15,000 Reward For Finding Ram Vilas Paswan

Villagers put up banners, pasted posters to convey their anguish against Ram Vilas Paswan.

Residents of Harivanshpur village, who are faced with the problem of severe shortage of water and jolted by the death of several children, have announced reward of Rs 15,000 for locating their MP and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for not being with them in the hour of the dire need.

They put up banners and pasted posters on their cattle on Saturday to convey their anguish against Mr Paswan. They have also announced Rs 5,000 reward for finding out the local MLA, who is not around to address their woes.

"We are faced with multiple problems, but our MP or MLA has no time to visit us. Seven children died here. People have locked their houses and left. Even animals are dying as they have no water to drink," they said.

"Paswan is enjoying dishes at 5-star hotels and has no time to see us. These politicians enjoy all privileges after winning elections thanks to our votes, but forget us," said a woman.

Union Minister Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an ally of the BJP, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as the NDA candidate from Bihar on Friday.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP contested six seats and won all of the seats. Mr Paswan's brothers Ramchandra Paswan and Pashupati Paras won from Samastipur and Hajipur seats respectively, while his son Chirag Paswan got re-elected from Jamui, all seats reserved for the scheduled castes.