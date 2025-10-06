"Why Use 'Maharaja', 'Princess' In Petitions?" High Court Asks Ex-Royals

The Rajasthan High Court has objected to members of royal families using titles like 'maharaja' or 'princess' before their names in a 2001 petition challenging house tax dues.

The court demanded to know why these honorifics were being used and ordered the petitioners to remove and file amended documents or see their case dismissed.

The order was passed by single judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal.

The petition - to be heard next on October 13 - had been filed by the legal heirs of the late Jagat Singh and Prithviraj Singh, challenging the collection of house tax by municipal authorities.

The court made similar objections, in an unrelated case, in January 2022.

The court had then sought the federal and state governments' response on the use of such prefixes, noting Article 363A in the Constitution abolished privy purses of former royal families.

The court also noted Article 14 guarantees equality to all individuals.

Therefore, the court, ruled no one could now use such titles.

Objections had earlier also been raised by the High Court bench in Jodhpur.