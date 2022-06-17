Why Recruiting 'Agniveers' In Armed Police Forces Will Be A Challenge

Amit Shah has announced that preference would be given to 'Agniveers' in CAPFs. (File)

Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that preference would be given to 'Agniveers' in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the various wings of the paramilitary force have received no clear directions over to proceed forward with recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme.

Currently, over 73,000 posts are vacant in five wings of the paramilitary forces - Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

As many as 73,219 posts are vacant in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, suggests Union Home ministry data. Besides, 18,124 posts are also vacant in police forces in Union Territories.

"It is not clear as to whether these 'Agniveers' would be employed under the ex-servicemen category rule or some other rule," said a senior officer.

As per the existing rules, there is a 10 per cent quota for ex-servicemen in CAPFs, he said, adding, "Even if they fall in this category, they will be asked to undergo training once again."

"The 'Agniveers' will be trained but the requirements for the CAPFs are different," said another officer of a paramilitary force.

Jawans in ITBP, BSF, SSB and CISF have different duties, such as border patrolling, tracking smuggling of drugs, cattle and arms, managing law and order during elections and protests, VVIP security, frisking passengers in metros and at airports, etc. None of these are part of the armed forces' profile.

"It would also be a challenge to keep these 'Agniveers' motivated because after serving in the army they would be forced to join a smaller para military force just for the purpose of employment," said another officer, adding that the CAPFs would have to deal with the psychological aspect of recruits too.

Officials claim that the induction of 'Agniveers' in CAPFs was a total surprise as most of the times the government initiates discussion or some pilot project to see how it progresses.

"The government should have started some pilot project first and then eased the process," said an official.

The 10-lakh-strong CAPF is one of the largest employment generating agencies under the home ministry.

Meanwhile, home ministry officials said that the 'Agnipath' scheme will also help bringing down the average age of recruits in CAPFs. Currently, the average recruitment age is about 28-35.

However, CAPF officials differed on this and said that after keeping the elites, the second-best lot would be given to them. "It needs to be seen whether this gifted lot would be motivated enough or not," said a senior officer.