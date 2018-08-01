Why Mamata Banerjee's Meeting Sked In Delhi Should Upset BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met leaders from various parties in Parliament today

On a three-day visit to Delhi, Mamata Banerjee has kept a packed diary, meeting opposition party leaders as well as BJP critics and in-house rebels.

Ms Banerjee says she is meeting with political leaders to invite them to her mega-rally on January 19, pitched as a show of opposition unity ahead of the 2019 national election.

A day after meeting Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, the West Bengal Chief Minister began her day with a courtesy call to BJP veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, who has been virtually sidelined and kept out of decision-making in the party.

"I know Advaniji for a long time. I met him and asked him about his health," Ms Banerjee said after the 15-minute meeting. Sources close to Mr Advani said the Chief Minister always meets with him every time she is in Delhi during a parliament session.

Last evening, the Bengal Chief Minister also met BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha and former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Ram Jethmalani - both former BJP leaders and all of them sharp critics of the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee met BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Ram Jethmalani

"I invited them to participate in the rally in Kolkata. The people who fight against the ruling party win," she said after the meeting at Ram Jethmalani's home.

Today, Ms Banerjee met Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad. She also met with Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai, Kerala Congress-Mani leader Jose K. Mani and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad.

She also met Samajwadi leader Jaya Bachchan.

Ms Banerjee, who visited the Central Hall of Parliament, also met lawmakers of Andhra Pradesh's ruling TDP, which pulled out of the BJP-led coalition in March.

The Kolkata rally is expected to help Ms Banerjee emerge as the pivot of opposition efforts to defeat the Narendra Modi government.



(With inputs from IANS)

