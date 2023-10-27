Mahua Moitra To Skip Parliament Panel Date: "Summons On Live TV"

Mahua Moitra today said that she won't appear before the parliamentary Ethics Committee, which is inquiring into complaints of “cash for query” against her, on October 31. The commitee is currently probing allegations that the Trinamool MP allowed businessman Darshan Hiranandani to access her parliamentary login to post questions directly for Lok Sabha.

Explaining why she won't be able to depose on October 31, Ms Moitra said, "Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media."

Ms Moitra said that she would appear before the committee immediately after the pre-scheduled programmes in her constituency end on November 4.

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 27, 2023

The ethics committee had yesterday recorded statements of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, both of whom have levelled the allegations against the Trinamool leader. Ms Moitra has previously called Mr Dehadrai her "jilted ex".

She has been accused of taking money to ask questions in parliament, on behalf of the businessman, allegedly designed to target the government and the Adani Group.

In the affidavit, Mr Hiranandani had alleged that Mahua Moitra shared her Lok Sabha e-mail ID so he could send her information targeting the Adani Group and she could raise questions in parliament. He claimed she later gave him the login so he could post directly.

"Mahua Moitra wanted to quickly make a name for herself at the national level. She was advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest possible route to fame is by personally attacking PM Narendra Modi," Mr Hiranandani alleged in the affidavit.