'Why Link Ram Mandir And Elections', Says PM Modi In Sharp Attack On Congress

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: PM Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Dhandhuka

The Supreme Court rejected his appeal and said it would begin final hearings from February 8 on a batch of petitions which have challenged a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit, which divided the disputed site in three parts -- one each for Hindu group Nirmohi Akhara, the Ram Lalla or infant Lord Ram represented by Hindu Mahasabha, and the Sunni Waqf Board which handles properties owned by Sunni Muslims. All parties have challenged that verdict in court.