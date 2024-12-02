'Why Is Single Religion Being Targeted In Name Of Waqf Bill?': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of pushing a "divisive agenda" (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of targeting Muslims and expressing doubts on its passage in Parliament.

Speaking in the assembly during a debate on a resolution opposing the bill, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre had bypassed state governments over the matter.

"The Centre did not consult us on the Waqf Bill," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief also criticised the BJP for silencing opposition members at the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) deliberations on the bill.

"In the JPC, opposition members are not allowed to speak. That is why they have boycotted it," Mamata Banerjee claimed.

She accused the Centre of pushing a "divisive agenda" by singling out Muslims.

"Why is a single religion being targeted in the name of this Waqf (Amendment) Bill? Why are Muslims being targeted? Would you dare to do the same with the properties of various Hindu temple trusts or churches? The answer is no. But, targeting a specific community suits your divisive agenda," Mamata Banerjee said.

"Will the BJP be able to pass this Bill in Parliament as it lacks a two-thirds majority?" she said.

On the situation in Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said the Union government should take steps to protect Hindus in the neighbouring nation.

