'Why Is Centre Not Waking Up To Reality?': High Court On Oxygen Crisis

Delhi's desperate oxygen crisis resonated in the High Court today as the judges had harsh questions for the Centre, demanding why it was "not waking up to reality". "How is the government so oblivious to the reality on ground? You can't have people die because there is no oxygen... this emergency shows lives don't matter for government," the judges said while hearing an appeal by Max hospitals, which had flagged oxygen crisis in two of its hospitals this afternoon.

When the Centre said it was surprised by the petition, the judges said, "Don't get surprised by this petition. You should know the situation... Yesterday we told you about (using) the petroleum and steel industries' oxygen. What have you done?"

When the Union health ministry said files have started moving, the court shot back, "What is the outcome? We aren't bothered about these files. Industry will be ready to help. You have your own state run petroleum companies. You have the Air Force. We have (given) several orders yesterday. What have you done the whole day?"

"It is the Central government's responsibility to ensure sufficient oxygen supply to hospitals. We therefore direct them to protect the fundamental right to life by whatever means. If necessary, the Central government should divert all the oxygen from industries for medical usage," the court said.