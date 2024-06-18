Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Move To New Campus

The new Infosys campus has a seating capacity of 5,000 employees.

Informational technology giant Infosys is giving employees incentives up to Rs 8 lakh to relocate to its new campus in Karnataka's Hubballi. The move to shift to Hubballi is aimed at increasing its presence in tier-2 cities.

Easier said than done, the perks and lifestyle of a tier-1 city become a challenge for Infosys to relocate to a smaller city, and therefore monetary incentives are being provided.

"It is your turn to Grow Glocal and consider pursuing your career at the Hubli DC," the company said in an email to its employees. The location has "huge potential for growth and is waiting for talent like you to build the future", read the email seen by NDTV Profit.

The Hubballi campus is 400 km northwest of Bengaluru, where its headquarters are situated, and was established two years ago. The campus has a seating capacity of 5,000 employees.

The incentive comes against the backdrop of criticism from BJP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad, questioning the company over the campus not taking off and the acquisition of land.

Employees in band three and below are being offered Rs 25,000 at the time of transfer and subsequently Rs 25,000 every six months for two years, NDTV Profit reported.

Level-4 employees will get Rs 50,000 at the time of relocation and Rs 2.5 lakh by the end of two years. Level-7 employees will receive an offer of Rs 1.5 lakh upon transfer and Rs 8 lakh after two years.

The policy is applicable for employees in level-2 in delivery (employees handling projects) in any development centre location, the email mentioned, the report added. Infosys is yet to comment on the report.

"I applaud Infosys for offering incentives to employees transferring to its Hubballi campus. This move encourages local talent from the Kittur Karnataka region to explore opportunities closer to home, fostering community ties and local development," Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister said on X.

"Infosys' commitment to state-of-the-art campuses and employing thousands of engineers, globally exemplifies its leadership and positive impact on regional economies," he added.