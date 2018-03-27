'Why Doesn't Anyone Teach Him Basics?' Nitish Kumar Snubs Tejashwi Yadav

Mr Kumar said Ram Navami had passed off peacefully in Bihar "with a few exceptions" and asserted that there was no report of curfew or police firing in Aurangabad. "If you (Tejashwi) try to give vent to rumours through the House, it vitiates the atmosphere...Please don't do such things," the Chief Minister said.
Tejashwi Yadav, who tried to interject Mr Kumar, was silenced with a piece of advice by the Chief Minister. "Suno babu, you have a long career in politics, hence you should be willing to learn."
The upset Nitish Kumar did not stop. "Why does anyone not teach him (Tejashwi) some basics?" he asked senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who was sitting next to Mr Yadav.
The Chief Minister, however, assured that the state government was taking all action to punish those involved in violence. "We all, including the DGP and the Home Secretary, are talking to the people concerned. Senior officials have been rushed to the spot to keep things under control", he said, adding "No one will be spared".
After snub in assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said that he won't spare "liar chacha", referring to Mr Kumar.
Comments
Large gatherings were banned in the area, police said.