'Why Doesn't Anyone Teach Him Basics?' Nitish Kumar Snubs Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav, who tried to interject Nitish Kumar, was silenced with a piece of advice by the Chief Minister. "Suno babu, you have a long career in politics, hence you should be willing to learn."

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nitish Kumar snubbed Tejashwi Yadav in BIhar assembly on Monday. (File photo) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rarely responds to barbs thrown at him but the one by his former deputy and now Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav did draw his attention. The heated exchanged took place when Mr Yadav, in the mid of assembly proceedings, abruptly stood up and alleged that while the riots were taking place in Aurangabad and shops belonging to a community were being set on fire, the government did not act and now there was curfew in the area. The Chief Minister, who looked visibly upset, was quick to reject charges.



Mr Kumar said Ram Navami had passed off peacefully in Bihar "with a few exceptions" and asserted that there was no report of curfew or police firing in Aurangabad. "If you (Tejashwi) try to give vent to rumours through the House, it vitiates the atmosphere...Please don't do such things," the Chief Minister said.



who tried to interject Mr Kumar, was silenced with a piece of advice by the Chief Minister. "Suno babu, you have a long career in politics, hence you should be willing to learn."



The upset Nitish Kumar did not stop. "Why does anyone not teach him (Tejashwi) some basics?" he asked senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who was sitting next to Mr Yadav.



The Chief Minister, however, assured that the state government was taking all action to punish those involved in violence. "We all, including the DGP and the Home Secretary, are talking to the people concerned. Senior officials have been rushed to the spot to keep things under control", he said, adding "No one will be spared".



After snub in assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said that he won't spare "liar chacha", referring to Mr Kumar.



Communal clashes broke out in Bihar's southern Aurangabad town during Ram Navami processions on Sunday. People from both sides indulged in heavy stone-throwing and arson, which left several persons injured and nearly a dozen shops gutted.



Large gatherings were banned in the area, police said.



