Why Do Some Medicines Have A Red Line On Them? Health Ministry Responds

Ministry of Health in an advisory emphasized the importance of paying attention to a specific detail

Ever noticed that red stripe on some medicine packets? It's not just for decoration! This seemingly minor detail carries a big message about the medication inside. The problem? Many people miss this crucial clue, which can lead to taking medicine without a doctor's guidance. And as we all know, self-medicating can be risky, sometimes even life-threatening.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Health on Sunday in an advisory emphasized the importance of paying attention to a specific detail on the back label, a detail that can influence how safely and effectively your medication works.

The ministry informed that these medicines can only be dispensed by pharmacies when a valid medical prescription is provided.

"You can prevent antibiotic resistance! A RED LINE on the strip of medicines implies that the medicine should not be consumed without a doctor's prescription," Ministry of Health wrote on X.

See the post here:

You can prevent antibiotic resistance!



A RED LINE on the strip of medicines implies that the medicine should not be consumed without a doctor's prescription.#SwasthaBharat#AntibioticResistancepic.twitter.com/zo7SooaiN9 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 10, 2024

And therefore, while you check the expiry date of the medicine, it is equally important to note if the packet has a red stripe on it.

Meanwhile, India has been bestowed with the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award in recognition of the country's tireless efforts to combat these infectious diseases, the health ministry said on Friday.