Explainer: Why Delhi Is Planning To Ban Pigeon Feeding

Pigeon-associated hypersensitive pneumonia is on the rise in cities. (Representational)

In the 1990s, Bollywood songs like 'Kabootar jaa' from the Salman Khan movie 'Maine pyaar kiya', or a scene from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya...', where Shahrukh Khan fed pigeons along with Amrish Puri, inspired many to imitate the act. Many started feeding pigeons, especially in metros like Delhi and Mumbai, due to religious reasons as well, leading to the overpopulation of pigeons, without realising the health risks associated with it.

However, feeding pigeons in Delhi may soon be a thing of the past. The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) is contemplating a ban on pigeon-feeding spots due to health risks from bird droppings. If approved, common feeding areas generally found on pavements, roundabouts, and road intersections could be closed.

Popular pigeon-feeding spots across Delhi extend from the Walled City areas of Chandni Chowk, Mori Gate, and Kashmere Gate to Paharganj, Jama Masjid, and India Gate.

Doctors and health experts have been repeatedly emphasising on the health risks. Concentrated areas of pigeon droppings can become breeding grounds for pathogens like salmonella, e. coli, influenza, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma.

Reasons for increase in pigeon population

Pigeons have adjusted to urban India due to three reasons. First, they can easily survive on the food available around urban settings. Second, pigeons are ledge nesters, meaning they build their nests on ledges, balconies, windowsills, and other high, narrow places.

Pigeons seen in urban areas just need a bit of an overhang to build nests and buildings provide a nice alternative to what was once their natural habitat. Third, unlike many other birds, pigeons nest throughout the year, increasing their numbers by more than 100% in the last 25 years in India.

Why is pigeon feeding dangerous?

It has been found that localities where pigeons are regularly fed also attract bacteria such as salmonella and e. coli, increasing health risks not only in these spots but also in nearby residential areas, putting children, the elderly, and others at risk of lung infections and allergic reactions.

"Elderly and children, whose immunity is low, immune-compromised individuals who are on steroids and on immunosuppressives and transplant cases, asthma etc are vulnerable to pigeon droppings," says Dr (Maj General) A K Patra, a dermatologist.

What are the health risks?

Indian cities face a growing problem of lung diseases, especially Bird Breeder's Lung, due to pigeon droppings and feeding. Pigeons are known to spread zoonoses through ectoparasites in their droppings or feathers.

Pigeon-associated hypersensitive pneumonia is on the rise in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. People with a pre-existing lung condition are 60 to 65% more likely to catch the disease.

"There are two major factors to worry about related to the lungs. First, pigeons and droppings can cause allergic symptoms. On exposure to these particles after inhalation, those who have allergy and asthma, their symptoms can worsen. Severe attack leads to increase in cough, breathlessness, runnier nose and sneezing," says Dr Nikhil Modi, senior pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.

"A second entity, which we call HP (Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis) - is a type of a lung disorder in which there is an acute inflammation in the lung due to the exposure to pigeons as well as other birds," he adds.

"For those who are sensitive, there can be two forms of HP. In the acute form, the patient will have a drop in oxygen and will land up in the ICU immediately. In the chronic form, lung fibrosis occurs, in which the scarring of the lung occurs slowly and the damage is irreversible," explains Dr Modi.

It is established now that pigeons lead to allergies and infections as well.

A battery of blood tests, X-rays and CT scans can only help doctors diagnose HP, which causes scarring of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

Apart from HP, pigeon droppings cause cryptococcal meningitis (a fungal infection that spreads from the lungs to the brain with symptoms that include confusion or changes in behaviour) and psittacosis (a bacterial infection with pneumonia-like condition).

"Pigeons' excreta can cause dermatological diseases like skin rash, itchy papules (eczema), intractable itching," says Dr Patra.

What are authorities proposing

MCD officials said the proposal involves surveying existing feeding spots and issuing an advisory to discourage the practice. The initiative aims to protect public health and reduce the risk of respiratory and other diseases linked to pigeon droppings, they said. "We are not against the presence of pigeons, but the issue arises when they gather in large numbers and their droppings accumulate in specific areas," a civic official said.

Precautions

These can include installing pigeon nets, and regularly cleaning pigeon droppings by dampening them and removing them cautiously without aerosolising them. One should also wear masks and gloves while cleaning the droppings. "The best thing is to wear a mask whenever there are pigeons around. For people with allergies and other problems, it is better to remove all the pigeons with the help of nets from home and your surroundings," Dr Modi said.

"With increasing pollution in Delhi, pigeon allergies may add to the problem of lungs and can turn serious," he cautioned.