Why Chief Justice-Designate Sanjiv Khanna Had To Give Up His Morning Walks

Justice Khanna will take oath as the Chief Justice on Monday.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday and has already had to stop an activity that was dear to him - his solitary morning walks.

Sources said, every morning, Justice Khanna would walk for several kilometres alone in the Lodhi Garden area and around his house, believing that no one would recognise him. After his appointment as the next Chief Justice was notified late last month, however, he has been advised to go for his morning walk with a security personnel in tow. They said Justice Khanna refused because he is not used to doing this and decided to give up the morning walks altogether.

Having completed his schooling from Modern School at Barakhamba Road, graduation from St Stephen's College and his law degree from Delhi University's Campus Law Centre, Justice Khanna is very familiar with every nook and corner of Delhi. Sources said the Chief Justice-designate is still in touch with his school, college and Campus Law Centre friends and prefers to drive to their homes himself.

His friends said that Justice Khanna has not changed much since his school and college days. "He is simple, calm and likes to stay away from cameras and publicity," said a friend.

An example of this was during the Lok Sabha elections in May, when reporters had gathered and were waiting for Justice Khanna to cast his vote at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre in Delhi. Justice Khanna, however, drove to the centre in his personal car and returned home, leaving reporters none the wiser because they were expecting his official car and security detail.

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of six months as the Chief Justice and will retire on May 13, 2025.