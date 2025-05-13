Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, the country's 51st CJI -- retired today after a six-month tenure which despite its brief length, was significant. Known for his camera-shy personality among journalists, Justice Khanna is leaving behind a legacy.

During a recent interaction with journalists, when this reporter mentioned writing "expect the unexpected" from him in a column, Justice Khanna just laughed and said, "No. I have only done what was expected of me".

His most significant contribution was the transparency brought in at the higher level of judiciary - be it through the voluntary public disclosure of assets by Supreme Court judges or the appointment of judges by the Collegium.

The first thing he did after assuming office was to stop oral mention of cases in his court room. The message was clear - no optics, write a mail or move a slip if there is something urgent.

He ensured that his silence was never mistaken for weakness. He sent a clear message to the Executive and Legislature when Nishikant Dubey and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar questioned the top court over its verdict in the Wakf and Tamil Nadu Governor cases.

"Can't shake public's trust in us despite clear intent," Justice Khanna had replied to Mr Dubey while refusing to take contempt action against him, when the BJP MP accused him of causing civil wars in country.

While Mr Dubay's comments reflect a tendency to attract attention by casting aspersions on the Supreme Court and its judges, "We are of the firm opinion that courts are not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt under such ludicrous statements," he said.

At the same time, he clearly said that "hate speech must be dealt with an iron hand" and warned against spreading communal disharmony.

After Mr Dhankar's remarks regarding the role of legislature and executive, Justice Khanna, without naming anyone, reiterated that the Constitution is Supreme.

Refusing to bow under any pressure from the Left, Right and the Centre, Justice Khanna kept it only about law.

When violence erupted in Sambhal over Jama Masjid, he put a freeze on the registration of any fresh suit under Places of Worship Act till the time court decided on the legality of the law.

The tension over Gyanvapi-Kashivishwanath dispute, the Shahi-Idgah- Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque dispute and many other temple-mosque disputes emerging across the country and causing communal tension were put on the back-burner.

Similarly, when the Waqf Amendment law was challenged in the top court, without giving in to any pressure, he focused on the question of law and proposed an interim stay calling the case "exceptional".

Despite several appeals from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta against an interim stay, Justice Khanna maintained that "nothing changes on ground till we decide the case".

Justice Khanna, replying to an argument by the Solicitor General defending the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils and boards, said judges lose religion when they sit on the bench.

He authored a separate concurring opinion in the landmark Electoral Bond judgment. In it, he cited detailed data to convey that the data submitted in the Supreme Court on the Electoral Bonds Scheme suggests that around 94 per cent of electoral bonds purchased since the scheme was launched in value terms were found to be for Rs.1 crore. This, in turn, suggests that corporates or individuals with high net worth were main donors in the electoral bonds scheme, he concluded.

"Data show that more than 50 per cent of the bonds in number, and 94 per cent of the bonds in value terms were for Rs 1 crore. This is indicative of the quantum of corporate funding through the anonymous bonds," the judge noted.

When the real data was made public by SBI, it came to light that his analysis was not only correct but also crucial in identifying the possibility of quid pro quo through the scheme.

Regarding matrimonial dispute, he made a significant contribution to invoke special powers of Supreme Court under Article 142 to grant divorce.

In his farewell speech he summed it up "The job of the judge is not to dominate the courtroom but neither to surrender."

On presuming office, Justice Khanna had said his priority would be reducing pendency. As he stepped down today, he said for the first time in several years, "We have achieved a case clearance ratio of more than 100 per cent reaching 106 per cent. The Supreme Court disposed of more cases than were filed, allowing us to reduce backlogs".

His successor Chief Justice BR Gavai, while giving his farewell speech, noted that Justice Khanna's tenure was not about making a spectacle or noise for the sake of attention. It was about encouraging changes within the judiciary, so that the system not only changes but it evolves.

(Nupur Dogra is a Legal Correspondent, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author