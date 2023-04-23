'Why Ask Now': Nitish Kumar Coy Ahead Of Visit To Kolkata, Lucknow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- who has taken on the challenging task of bringing on board parties not keen on sharing space with the Congress in a united opposition front -- will begin the journey tomorrow with a visit to Kolkata, and then Lucknow.

He is expected to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources said.

Asked about the matter, Mr Kumar, though, was coy. "Why ask such questions now? We will talk when we have done everything," he told reporters.

Sources said after his visit to Kolkata, Mr Kumar, accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, will head for Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr Yadav has attended a few meetings with like-minded opposition parties, making it clear that he has no interest in a front that includes the Congress.

Ditto Mamata Banerjee, who has been blowing hot and cold about the Congress, especially since the party snatched an assembly seat from her Trinamool Congress in the recent by-elections in the state.