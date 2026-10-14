"Why Are You Ruining The Country?": CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Airport

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was heckled at the Delhi airport after he landed in the Capital on Wednesday. A video from the airport showed a man shouting at him as Dipke made his way out.

"Why are you ruining the country?" a man is seen shouting at Dipke in the video. The CJP leader can be seen smiling and showing a thumbs-up sign to the heckler while walking out.

Dipke returned to the Capital on Wednesday afternoon from his hometown in Maharashtra where he had gone to attend his grandmother's death on October 10. Dipke was in detention after Delhi Police picked him up from inside the flight as he landed to lead the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.

Upon returning to the Capital, Dipke targeted the Centre over the five-day judicial custody for his comrades Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

Dipke slammed the arrest and five-day custody, asking if unfurling the Tricolour is a crime in the country.

"Is unfurling the Tricolour a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed," Dipke said after landing in Delhi.

The CJP members were arrested on Tuesday morning after they staged a flash protest at Jantar Mantar after climbing a gate to reach the site.

The protest came a day after the Centre denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site on Monday amid the ongoing protests.

A video posted by Dipke showed CJP volunteers, including Ranka and Das, climbing a gate to reach Jantar Mantar. They then waved the national flag and raised slogans before being detained by the police.

Read | CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Jailed For 5 Days For Jantar Mantar Trespass

The CJP leaders were booked for trespass at Jantar Mantar and violating the bail bond that they had furnished a day earlier. Dipke, Ranka and Das were released on bail on Monday on the condition that they will not disrupt peace for a period of one year.

A number of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have condemned the arrests.

The raging protests over the "vote chori" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep on Monday as Opposition leaders undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities.