Who's Champai Soren, Set To Replace Hemant Soren In Jharkhand: 5 Points

Champai Soren has the support of over 41 MLAs; also, 41 is the majority mark in the 80-member assembly.

Champai Soren is a senior leader who has been with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with Hemant Soren's father Shibu Soren since the party started.

Champai Soren is currently cabinet minister of transport, and Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes welfare the Hemant Soren government.

The new Chief Minister is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from Saraikela-Kharsawan district.