Who's Champai Soren, Set To Replace Hemant Soren In Jharkhand: 5 Points

New Delhi:
Champai Soren has the support of over 41 MLAs
Hemant Soren quit as Jharkhand Chief Minister amid questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged corruption case. He has been arrested now. Jharkhand minister Champai Soren will be the next Chief Minister.
Champai Soren has the support of over 41 MLAs; also, 41 is the majority mark in the 80-member assembly.
Champai Soren is a senior leader who has been with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with Hemant Soren's father Shibu Soren since the party started.
Champai Soren is currently cabinet minister of transport, and Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes welfare the Hemant Soren government.
The new Chief Minister is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from Saraikela-Kharsawan district.
"We are ready for what may come... The BJP is abusing central agencies to destabilise a democratically elected government but we will not allow them to succeed in their mission," Champai Soren said yesterday, according to news agency PTI.