"Whole Country Stands With Punjab": Arvind Kejriwal Visits Flood-Hit Areas

With Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann contracting a high fever ahead of his planned visit to a flood-affected area in the state with Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief took stock of the situation himself.

Punjab has seen its worst floods since 1988, with at least 40 people losing their lives.

Mr Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Thursday afternoon to review the situation and visited Mr Mann's official residence to check on his health. Both leaders had intended to visit Sultanpur Lodhi, one of the hardest-hit areas in the state, but Mr Kejriwal went ahead, with the party's state unit president accompanying him.

"Today, I visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab. I saw the suffering of the people first-hand, met the affected families, and distributed relief materials. In this tough time, the Punjab government supports every family. Help is being given to every person in need. The people of Punjab are not alone; the whole country stands with them. I am sure that, together, we will overcome this disaster soon."

1988 के बाद 37 साल में पहली बार पंजाब इतनी भयंकर बाढ़ से जूझ रहा है। लेकिन हमारी सरकार, मंत्री, विधायक, अधिकारी और हमारे वॉलंटियर्स दिन-रात लोगों की मदद करने और राहत कार्यों में लगे हुए हैं।



जो लोग गांव छोड़ने से इंकार कर रहे हैं उनके पास उनके घर तक मदद पहुँचाई जा रही है। राहत… pic.twitter.com/da3XhXhgbh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 4, 2025

The Punjab government said 1,900 villages across the state have been affected by the floods, with Gurdaspur being the worst hit, followed by Ferozepur, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

Agricultural damage has also been significant, with around 1.75 lakh hectares of land submerged. Gurdaspur has reported the most crop damage with 40,169 hectares affected, followed by Mansa at 24,967 hectares.

With the water level in the Bhakra dam nearing its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet and more water being discharged, the Rupnagar district administration has also asked people living in low-lying areas and near the Sutlej to move to safer places.