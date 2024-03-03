'Who Will Take Nitish Kumar's Guarantee?' Lalu Yadav's Dig At Former Ally

"Bihar has given lots of great personalities," said Lalu Yadav

Coming down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister after Janata Dal (United) returned to the NDA fold recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that Nitish Kumar was never abused by his party when he previously broke the alliance with them in 2017 and further questioned whether the JD-U chief feels ashamed about his act of changing sides.

Addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, "We never abused him when he broke alliance with us. We just called him Paltu-Ram at that time. But we made the same mistake again, and Tejashwi made the same mistake again. We knew something was happening in Raj Bhawan. There was nothing wrong with that government (previous Bihar govt). Does he not feel ashamed?"

He further appealed to the public to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the opinion of Bihar resonates with the country.

"Bihar has given lots of great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, leaders of the country have held rallies and meetings. A message went to the whole country from here. Bihar's opinion has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides. Tomorrow also, the same is going to happen," he said.

RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' was also attended by other opposition leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Kharge, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

At Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of the JD-U supremo taking repeated U-turns.

"They (BJP) say 'Modi ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?"They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them," Tejahswi said.

"Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism," he added.



